StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336. AMREP has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

