Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Put Options (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,171 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 101% compared to the average daily volume of 7,534 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.68) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after buying an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,289,000 after buying an additional 2,384,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,677,000 after buying an additional 8,663,795 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE DB traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 277,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.