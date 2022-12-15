Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,321 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 8,987 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 15.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 19.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

iQIYI Stock Performance

About iQIYI

iQIYI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 240,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,044,294. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.