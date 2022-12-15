Steven J. Goulart Sells 29,401 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MetLife Stock Performance
MET stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $824,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
