Steven J. Goulart Sells 29,401 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $824,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

