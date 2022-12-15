Stephens Raises GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $65.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

GMS stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. GMS has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,666,868.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,163 shares of company stock worth $607,544. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GMS by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GMS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

