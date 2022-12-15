Steph & Co. Sells 34,200 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steph & Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. 45,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,403. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52.

