Steph & Co. Sells 3,134 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TCHP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. 88,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,731. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

