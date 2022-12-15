Steph & Co. Sells 23,531 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 2.0% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 157,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 52,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.82. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,781. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $110.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

