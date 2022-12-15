Steph & Co. Purchases 343 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

