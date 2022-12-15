Steph & Co. Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everbridge to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

