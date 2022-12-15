Steph & Co. Has $626,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steph & Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. 58,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,413. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

