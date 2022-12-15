Steph & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,046.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 540,840 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

