Steph & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steph & Co. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. 38,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.