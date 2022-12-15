Steph & Co. Acquires 338 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 235,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,177. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

