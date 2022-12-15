Status (SNT) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $80.30 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02323215 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,152,361.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

