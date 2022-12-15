Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

See Also

