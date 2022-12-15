Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

