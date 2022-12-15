SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $170,426 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.46 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

