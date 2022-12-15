Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.34 and last traded at $73.50. 38,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,102,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.