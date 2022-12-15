Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

