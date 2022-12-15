Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Sportradar Group worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 339,360 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

