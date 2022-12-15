Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.33. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 161,955 shares.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

