SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Trimmed by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SDY traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.56. 19,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,059. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

