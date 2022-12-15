SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

