SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.