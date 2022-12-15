Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Down 4.2%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 226,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,734,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

