Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Insider Cindy Blackstone Sells 390 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) insider Cindy Blackstone sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $13,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,904 shares in the company, valued at $102,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.92 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSI. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.