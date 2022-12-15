South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in November

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

South Plains Financial stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $472.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.60. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 25.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $1,297,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,929 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 775,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 252,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

