South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

SJI opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,677,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,537,000 after buying an additional 298,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

