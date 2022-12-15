Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $148.58 million and $264.86 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020025 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00236964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00732526 USD and is up 11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $659.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

