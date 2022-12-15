Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 25.0% in November

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHON remained flat at $21.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

