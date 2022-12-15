Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Director Acquires $55,575.00 in Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,168.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sonendo Stock Down 5.1 %
SONX stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.61. Sonendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $8.77.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 152.37% and a negative return on equity of 90.21%. Analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonendo from $6.90 to $6.35 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
