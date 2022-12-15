Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Director Acquires $55,575.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,168.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonendo Stock Down 5.1 %

SONX stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.61. Sonendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 152.37% and a negative return on equity of 90.21%. Analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonendo by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonendo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 61,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonendo by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 478,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 166,268 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonendo from $6.90 to $6.35 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

About Sonendo

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.