SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 8.5% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $230,725.03 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

