Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 65.3% in November

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

SLNO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,245. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.32. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.