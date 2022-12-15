Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 65.3% in November

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the November 15th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.
