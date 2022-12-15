SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $190.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average is $186.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.