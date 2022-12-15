SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 766 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 18.7% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 70,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 5,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

