SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $213.32 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $401.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.