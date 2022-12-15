SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

