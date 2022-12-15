SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average is $240.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

