SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

