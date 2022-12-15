SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $3.54 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $286.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

