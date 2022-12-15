Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $103,235.16 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $362.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
