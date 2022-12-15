Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $103,235.16 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $362.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snowflake by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

