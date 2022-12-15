Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Update

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,325,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 9,421,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Smoore International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

SMORF stock opened at 2.16 on Thursday. Smoore International has a one year low of 2.10 and a one year high of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 2.15.

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

