Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.00

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58), with a volume of 285417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.10 ($0.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £116.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

