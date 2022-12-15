Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 2.9 %

SMAR opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,355 shares of company stock worth $626,332 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 30.7% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.