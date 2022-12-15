SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

SM Energy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. 1,189,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,001. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

