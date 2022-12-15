Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading Down 4.6%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 8,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 342,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sleep Number Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

