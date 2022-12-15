Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 2.9%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 133,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 326,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$53.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

