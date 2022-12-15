SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SITIY remained flat at $22.67 on Wednesday. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. SITC International has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

