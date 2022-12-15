Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 203,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sio Gene Therapies Trading Up 16.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.53.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.