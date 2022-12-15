Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Update

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 203,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 988,995 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

Featured Stories

