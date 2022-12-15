SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $57.19 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00043174 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00236970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05414633 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $6,077,494.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

